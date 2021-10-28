Resilient Healthcare Coalition Issues Joint Mandate Letter Urging Cross-Government Collaboration

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On October 28, 2021, the Resilient Healthcare Coalition (RHC) released a proposed Joint Mandate Letter addressed to the new Ministers of Health and Innovation, Science and Industry.

Over 50 health system leaders from industry, research and patient groups supporting Joint Mandate Letter to Cabinet.

Signed by more than 50 health system leaders from industry, research and patient groups, the Letter presents a set of bold, compelling and essential policy recommendations that can only be accomplished through the collaborative efforts of two Ministers committed to health system resilience.

"One of the lessons to be learned from this pandemic is that a significant investment in a resilient health system is not only beneficial in avoiding service disruptions, workforce shortages and better use of public funds; but it can also save lives. What we need now is to strengthen our health care systems across the country by seeing health spending as an investment in the social and economic success of our country." - Eva Villalba, Executive Director, Coalition Priorité Cancer au Québec & Co-Chair of the Resilient Healthcare Coalition

COVID-19 has supercharged a global policy discussion around health system resilience that has direct and immediate relevance to Canada's new federal government. To increase the resilience of Canadian health systems, the RHC is committed to working with a wide range of allies and advocates to accomplish two fundamental goals. First, optimizing the use of health care data to better inform health care decisions. Second, expanding and accelerating access to innovative health technologies - from vaccines and diagnostics to therapeutics and medical devices.

Looking to spark a new period of inclusive policymaking that leverages ideas and solutions from beyond the boundaries of the federal government, the RHC's Joint Mandate Letter calls out five core policy priorities:

Ensuring equitable access to a broad spectrum of essential vaccines and related treatments; Closing the widening health research gap; Expanding the pan-Canadian Health Data Strategy; Reducing the time to bring new innovations to patients; and Ensuring Canadians have world-leading access to the expanding array of revolutionary genomics tools that better prevent, diagnose and treat disease.

"Transformations are never easy and require fundamental changes in culture and mindset. The pandemic has shown that governments and health systems need strong partnerships with the private sector in the face of adversity. Strengthening these public-private relationships will be key to future success in tackling chronic diseases, cancer, mental health, and future outbreaks. This is a unique moment in time where public awareness and political will can combine to transform health systems. The time for action is now." - Jason Field, President and CEO, Life Sciences Ontario & Co-Chair of the Resilient Healthcare Coalition

The RHC brings together a diverse group of health system leaders across the public, private, and non-profit sectors committed to helping Canadian health care systems enhance patient care and improve health outcomes by becoming faster, nimbler, and better able to adapt to future shocks. More information on the RHC can be found at www.resilienthealthcare.ca.

SOURCE Resilient Healthcare Coalition