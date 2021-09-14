Resilience Establishes Global Intentions: Kyle Bryant Joins As International Chief Underwriting Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions, providing comprehensive insurance coverage and patented cybersecurity tools, continues building its experienced insurance team with the addition of Kyle Bryant as International Chief Underwriting Officer to lead overseas expansion. Bryant joins Resilience from Chubb Overseas General Insurance where he was responsible for the strategy, development, and financial performance of the Cyber and Technology lines of business in international markets. His joining Resilience signals a growth path for the company after a strong market reaction to their Insure and Secure model - and the firm's global trajectory delivering cyber insurance and security to mid-market companies.

"Kyle's experience and outstanding success in building and growing a global cyber insurance business, as well as his relationship with brokers and his understanding of international clients' risks and needs, make him an ideal professional to lead our international expansion," said Mario Vitale, President of Resilience. "With his cyber experience in major markets around the world, Kyle adds a strong perspective to the Resilience team."

Prior to joining Resilience, Bryant spent seven years at Chubb developing cyber outside of North America. As the Senior Vice President, Head of Cyber and Technology for Chubb Overseas General, he was responsible for managing a global team of cyber and technology experts and products while defining strategy and financial plans. He was previously the Head of Financial Lines, Cyber Underwriting Manager, and Regional Manager, Cyber Risks for Chubb in EMEA.

"Cyber - like all lines - has its distinct elements, and as Kyle brings 15 years of experience in cyber underwriting, he has the combination of risk assessment, engineering, and transfer that clients and broker partners require," said Vishaal Hariprasad, CEO of Resilience. "Kyle sees the realities of cyber risk, the massive threats staring down mid-market companies, and the need for a different approach than what most in the market are providing."

"Resilience has been taking an innovative approach to working with clients on cyber risk - integrating the collective experience of CISOs and Risk Managers - and they have gotten the attention of the global cyber insurance market," said Bryant. "I'm excited to join Resilience with the opportunity to build out a global footprint and deliver the Insure and Secure approach of cyber wellness to mid-market companies."

Bryant earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law and his Bachelors in Business Administration from Mississippi College. He is licensed to practice law in New York.

