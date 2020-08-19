ResiHome Named Multi-Year Winner For Best Property Management Companies Award

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiHome, a national property management company, was named as one of the multi-year winners for the Best Property Management Companies Award from PropertyManagement.

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiHome, a national property management company, was named as one of the multi-year winners for the Best Property Management Companies Award from PropertyManagement.com. The annual award recognizes property management companies that consistently show exceptional performance and continue to provide clients with a high level of value and service.

"We have made significant improvements to our customer service in the past few years, including better employee training programs, new Live Chat functionality, and enhanced escalation protocols," stated Ky Tran, Vice President of Property Management at ResiHome. "This award validates our decisions to implement these programs."

While ResiHome is headquartered in Atlanta, it operates in 34 states and 59 markets, making it one of the nation's largest property management companies and one of the few that can handle institutional-level property management. The company has leased over 17,500 homes and managed over 23,000 homes since its founding over eight years ago and manages all its properties through a proprietary software system, HoneyBadger Pro.

Andy Capps, co-CEO of RESICAP, the parent company of ResiHome, made it clear that technology is a major differentiator for ResiHome. "Our sophisticated software provides complete transparency to owners and investors, offering real-time data analysis, customizable reporting, automatic listing syndication, expedited tenant screenings, auto-assigned work orders, and more. These features allow ResiHome to offer a level of performance and service that other companies simply can't match."

ResiHome received the award after PropertyManagement.com evaluated 327 property management companies in the Atlanta area, analyzing each company on costs, customer rating, reliability, and experience. The research identified ResiHome as one of the top 30 best companies due to outstanding customer reviews, credibility, high-level professionalism and more. The 2020 award is now ResiHome's second award in a row, after the company made last year's 2019 list.

