Residential Real Estate Expert Shiana Moore Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage broker, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) ( https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Shiana Moore has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Moore has an extensive background in residential real estate and has helped hundreds of families through the home buying/selling process. Raised by a single mom who was a loan rep, she grew up around lending. Moore excels in this arena because she's good at what she does and cares deeply about taking care of people.

"What is unique about having worked several years in residential real estate first is that I understand from experience how important communication from the loan officer is in the home buying process. My personal experiences shape the way I work with realtors and home buyers alike. I'm grateful to be working at a people-first company," said Moore.

Moore and her husband, Morgan, were ranked #1 nationally for giving back to heroes, including the military, medical professionals, etc. in the community. This award hits close to home because Morgan is in the military himself. The couple has a special place in their hearts for serving those that serve.

"Shiana's extensive experience as a top producing real estate agent allows her to serve her clients and real estate agent partners from a unique vantage point, since she can see things from both the realtor and the lender's point of view. We are very excited to have her on the AHM team." said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home MortgageAtlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $180 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2019.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com.

Media Contact: Larissa Negreiros1 678-695-6746 261697@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-real-estate-expert-shiana-moore-joins-atlantic-home-mortgages-alpharetta-branch-301195714.html

SOURCE Atlantic Home Mortgage