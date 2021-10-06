Residential Apartment Building The Commodore Set To Open In Courthouse In 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, "the Global Leader in Rental Housing", will break ground on their latest development, The Commodore, on October 6, 2021. Located at 2025 15 th Street North in Arlington's charming Courthouse neighborhood, the 20-story building will include 423 apartments.

The Commodore sits at the highest point between Rosslyn and Clarendon prompting spectacular views of the National Mall, Georgetown, and Northern Virginia. Apartments will range in size from micro-units to three-bedroom penthouses. Design of the residences and common areas are inspired by individual homes, giving the space a distinctly intimate and personal feel, unique for a building of this size. The Commodore will offer 24/7 concierge service, a fitness center, kitchen and dining area, children's playroom, clubroom, and a coworking space. Outdoor amenities include a park-view pool and rooftop overlooking Rosslyn and the Washington, D.C. skylines. Completion of the project is expected in Fall 2023.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Arlington County to redevelop the Courthouse Landmark site into a world-class, mixed-use project in the heart of the Rosslyn Ballston corridor," said John Clarkson, Managing Director for Greystar. "The Commodore will deliver much needed housing and placemaking retail at the seat of Arlington County government and bridge the gap between the Rosslyn and Clarendon Metro Stations," he continued. "As the first of two phases, Greystar looks forward to being a vested and long-term owner in this dynamic and strategically important submarket."

The Commodore's central location will allow its residents to take advantage of a variety of walkable amenities, with plans for placemaking retail and dining. The ground level presents a little over 18,000 square feet of retail space which will host locally loved food and drink destinations as well neighborhood, health & wellness, and personal care services for the Courthouse and Clarendon communities. Residents can easily venture into neighboring areas via The Commodore's pedestrian-only promenade, which is surrounded by lush greenery and also provides easy access to the Courthouse Metro station.

With plenty of engaging public spaces, neighboring businesses and corporate headquarters, along with an acclaimed school district, Courthouse has become a hub for young families and professionals alike. The Commodore's strategic placement further serves as a catalyst for growth in the immediate area by offering an inviting and connected living space in Arlington's pioneering destination.

Greystar will oversee development, property management and residential leasing. Cooper Carry is the lead architect, with Land Design contracted for landscape architecture. Edit Lab at Streetsense will be responsible for the interior design. CBRE is overseeing commercial leasing. The site's innovative layout features an open-space concept and thoughtfully designed outdoor areas, intended to foster a more interconnected community.

For more information on retail leasing, contact: Jared Meier, CBRE, +1 (240) 479-7195, jared.meier@cbre.com.

