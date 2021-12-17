Resgreen Group Provides Update

Shelby Township, Michigan, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, provided an update of activity since the Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL.

Parsh Patel stated, "We have been extremely busy returning requested information regarding the stable of its Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), Flagship AGV, PullBuddy and now LilBuddy, the Light Load version of PullBuddy that performs its own path planning, always selecting the shortest distance to its destination, and detecting obstacles in its way.

I have reestablished past relationships in the AMR industry and along with my staff have forged new ones. We have also been asked and have submitted proposals to several substantial companies in a variety of industrial sectors requiring material handling, The company has also made a presentation to power transmission and distribution component manufacture in Mexico. Our proprietary BotWay technology has gathered a great deal of attention."

"I am extremely pleased with the level of activity since the Assembly Show. We are rapidly progressing and feel that as we wrap up 2021, 2022 will be the breakout year that reveals all of the foundational work that has been completed over the past year.

I am looking forward to 2022 and will bring forth more information regarding the relationships we have forged in the very near future as they are fully developed", concluded Patel.

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI)RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information, visit http://resgreengroup.com .

