Resgreen Group International (OTCPink: RGGI) Delivers Wanda SD To Atlantic Precision Products Of Michigan

Clinton Township, Michigan, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPink: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announces the delivery of Wanda SD to Atlantic Precision Products, an injection molding company located in Shelby...

Clinton Township, Michigan, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPink: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announces the delivery of Wanda SD to Atlantic Precision Products, an injection molding company located in Shelby Township, Michigan.

"In further efforts to maintain a safe workspace for our employees, Atlantic Precision Products has taken additional steps by implementing Wanda SD's highly effective sanitizing effects," stated Rodger Cherry, COO of Atlantic Precision Products.

Wanda SD uses Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light, as well as Ozone, to destroy more than 99 % of dangerous bacteria and viruses on floors, walls, tables, equipment, and other surfaces. The mobile vehicle's non-toxic, residue-free process gives it an advantage over other deep cleaning methods.

With the use of smartphones or tablets, Wanda SD is able to be safely guided without the risk of human exposure to UVC light. Safety sensors allow the mobile vehicle to detect objects in its path and human presence within the vicinity. Upon completion of sanitization the vehicle's software broadcasts a message indicating the task is finished.

Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International shared, "We are pleased that APP has chosen Wanda SD as an additional component in their continued efforts to keep their employees and work spaces safe from dangerous pathogens. All of us at RGGI are delighted to be a part of aiding businesses in operating with greater peace of mind."

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Sarah Carlsonscarlson@companystorytellers.com248.755.7680orResGreen Group International, Inc.Parsh Patel, President and CEOinfo@resgreenint.com