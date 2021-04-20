Resgreen Group Announces New Purchase Order

Clinton Township, Michigan, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, continues to build interest in its Wanda SD disinfecting robot with the announcement today of a purchase order to Atlantic Precision Products in Shelby Township, Michigan. Wanda SD destroys more than 99 percent of dangerous bacteria and viruses by applying Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light, as well as Ozone, to floors, walls, tables, equipment and other surfaces.

"The health and safety of our workers and customers is our top priority. We have an ongoing concern with Covid-19 at our plant(s) and were looking for a solution to protect our employees from germs and other chemicals. That's when we discovered Wanda SD," said Rodger Cherry, COO of Atlantic Precision Products. "I dropped by RGGI's manufacturing facility and was impressed with the entire operation from the advanced engineering to the 3D printing of the vehicles and the company's plans for expansion."

Wanda SD will sanitize Atlantic Precision Products' three buildings, covering more than 100,000 square feet of space. The injection molding company is planning to deep clean its facility, which leaves a residue on surfaces and floors. Wanda SD provides for non-toxic, residue free sanitization.

"I congratulate the Atlantic Precision Products management team for taking proactive steps to ensure the well-being of their employees," said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "It's important that everyone does their part to fight this pandemic."

Wanda SD is guided by smart devices, such as a smartphones or tablets, to safely disinfect areas without risking human exposure to UVC light. The vehicle's software system broadcasts a message when sanitization of an area is complete and keeps a running log of where and when all tasks were finished.

About Atlantic Precision Products:

Atlantic Precision Products' injection molding capabilities offer clamping forces ranging from 35 tons to 528 tons over the span of 40 injection molding machines - set up to handle both low-volume production and high-volume production injection molding needs.

Whether you have a completely new idea for a product, or you have an existing design you would like to improve, we can offer the engineering services you need. Atlantic Precision Products also offers a full range of metrology and mold flow analysis services - guaranteeing optimal operational performance and capability on every project.

Our engineers are highly experienced in Rapid Prototyping. We can help you select the most appropriate rapid process for your unique plastic product needs - ensuring you meet even the most stringent time demands, while guaranteeing production of the highest quality plastic products.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com .

