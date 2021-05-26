Reservoir Extends Deal With Ivor Novello Award-Winning, Multi-Platinum Writer-Producer Jamie Hartman

Reservoir announces a new global deal with Ivor Novello Award-winning, multi-Platinum songwriter and producer Jamie Hartman. The company has worked with Hartman for nearly a decade, since 2012, and will continue to represent his entire catalog under the new deal.

Hartman has many recent, notable achievements to celebrate. He won the prestigious 2020 Ivor Novello Award for PRS For Music's Most Performed Work for his co-write "Giant," performed by Calvin Harris and Rag'N'Bone Man, and was the primary collaborator on 2020 BRIT Rising Star winner Celeste's #1 UK Official Charts debut album, Not Your Muse. He also co-wrote and produced "Loyal Brave True," performed by Christina Aguilera, for Disney's Mulan end-title as well as "The Devil and I Got Up to Dance a Slow Dance" from HULU's The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

2020 also saw Hartman collaborate on new releases spanning multiple genres, including Louis Tomlinson ("Walls," "Fearless"), Paloma Faith ("Better Than This"), Tiësto x Becky Hill ("Over You"), Guy Sebastian ("Before I Go," "Standing With You"), Paul Oakenfold x Luis Fonsi ("The World Can Wait"), and more. These artists join the extensive list of collaborators he has accumulated over his 20 plus year career including established stars and rising talents, such as Jennifer Hudson, Lewis Capaldi, James Bay, Kylie Minogue, and Backstreet Boys, the latter of whose 2018 Hartman co-written/co-produced track "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" won a BMI Pop Award and was nominated for the 2019 Grammy for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.'

Hartman has been twice-nominated for Songwriter of the Year at Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards, and also performs as the frontman of pop-rock band Ben's Brother, whose 2007 single, "Let Me Out," earned him his first Ivor Novello nomination for 'Best Song Musically and Lyrically.'

Having previously split time between London and Los Angeles, Hartman is now based out of Nashville, with support led by Reservoir's global Creative team: Reservoir UK Managing Director and Global Strategic Liaison Annette Barrett in London, Reservoir EVP, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine in Los Angeles and Reservoir EVP, Creative John Ozier in Nashville.

Says Hartman, "The team at Reservoir is a huge part of my career and part of my music family. It feels like we've grown up together and continuing to work with them is just natural to me. The longer I am in the business of music, the more I realize that sharing successes and the highs and lows of the creative process with people you genuinely have a relationship with and care about, means everything. Golnar Khosrowshahi, Rell Lafargue, Annette Barrett, Donna Caseine, Charlie Pinder, John Ozier—the whole team, the whole staff, and all the writers, are the very best at what they do, and this next chapter of ours feels genuinely exciting with so much on the horizon to look forward to."

Barrett adds, "It's been a true honor and an amazing journey working with Jamie over the past 20 years and nearly 10 of them at Reservoir. Not only is his gift for songwriting undeniable and his creativity second to none but, his commitment to his collaborators and ability to transcend genres to create beautiful songs is inspiring. We are grateful for his continued partnership and entrusting our team to support his great talent."

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (Nasdaq: ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, the company has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 30,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900, and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Its publishing catalog includes historic pieces written and performed by greats like Billy Strayhorn, Hoagy Carmichael, and John Denver; the contemporary-classic catalogs of Sheryl Crow and Phantogram; and current award-winning hits performed by the likes of Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Cardi B and more. The company's roster of active writers and producers includes the award-winning James Fauntleroy, Ali Tamposi, and Jamie Hartman, plus popular performing artists 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Migos' Offset and Takeoff.

Reservoir's collection of film music includes rights to scores created by award-winning composer-producer Hans Zimmer, as heard in the motion pictures The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and over 150 other titles.

The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005226/en/