Reservoir Announces Signing Of Rising Country Singer-Songwriter Levi Hummon To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of country singer-songwriter Levi Hummon to a worldwide publishing deal. Named one of Entertainment Weekly's '5 Artists Breaking Now' and Rolling Stone Country's 'One To Watch,' Hummon is a true rising star for the genre.

Hummon made his imprint on the Nashville community long before he realized the extent of his craft. Born and raised in Music City, he grew up surrounded by music greats who had a profound influence on his songwriting. According to Taste of Country, Hummon's 2018 EP Patient "proves his singer-songwriter mark will be distinct," with CMT praising his "lyrical content chock full of vulnerability and heart." In 2019, Hummon toured with a range of top country acts such as Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Lady A. Last week, he returned to the stage, performing a sold-out show at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry, alongside a lineup that included Rhett Akins, Doyle Dykes, and more.

Having already amassed over 100 million on-demand streams, Hummon is excited to continue touring and releasing music. His latest EP, 36/86 Side B, dropped April 23 rd, and garnered immediate buzz with the lead single "Never Wanna Be" included on Spotify's 'New Music Friday' playlist upon release.

On the heels of recent features in Billboard and Forbes, plus a performance on the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna, Hummon was featured in an interview with People discussing the inspiration behind 36/86 Side B, stating, "falling in love during a pandemic can really serve as constant inspiration as a songwriter."

"Just as the world is beginning to spin again, I'm so excited to be joining the Reservoir team here in Nashville," said Hummon. "[EVP of Creative] John Ozier and [VP of Creative] Greg Gallo are incredible champions for so many amazing songwriters-artists and I'm fired up to be a part of that growing roster. We have a big year ahead, full of new music, and this is such an exciting piece of the next chapter."

Reservoir EVP of Creative, John Ozier adds, "Levi offers such truth in his lyricism, which is the mark of a really compelling singer-songwriter. We are so happy to welcome him to the Reservoir roster and give him the support to continue writing music and sharing it with the world."

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH II (ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ.

