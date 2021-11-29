Resecurity® Partners With Safety And Intelligence Network Africa (SINA) To Advance Cyber Threat Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Safety and Intelligence Network Africa (SINA) to accelerate cybersecurity knowledge and skills transfer through training, awareness and innovative cyber intelligence solutions. Based in Ghana, Accra, SINA is the leading organization for providing training for security and risk management professionals, government, military and law enforcement officers.

In the past year, Ghana's digital economy has accelerated rapidly with the country investing in international partnerships, technical security training and cybersecurity crisis response. SINA's mission is to help Africa prepare for this transformation by advancing students' knowledge, skills, and abilities through the creation and dissemination of safety, security and intelligence training enabled by professional staff and instructors, innovative learning programs, and modern facilities.

Resecurity and SINA's partnership aims to increase awareness about emerging security threats and challenges, accelerate professional development of security professionals and foster knowledge transfer to facilitate stability and security in Africa. Resecurity will support SINA with advanced cyber threat intelligence and solutions for law enforcement and national security agencies through the partnership.

"Providing public and private organizations the tools they need to secure their cyber ecosystems is essential to not only support our country's digitalization but protect our data. By partnering with Resecurity, we will help organizations mitigate these risks through dynamic cybersecurity SaaS solutions and training. SINA is excited to work closely with Resecurity to help our students build their security skills and become cyber resilient," said Alexander Frimpong, CEO of SINA.

Resecurity's cyber threat intelligence solutions provide proactive alerts and comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting an organization's ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

"We are proud to partner with a leading organization like SINA to provide best-in-class cyber intelligence solutions and knowledge sharing. This is an exciting time due to the rapid growth of Africa's digital economy, and also a crucial time for security professionals as they prepare for the imminent cyber threats that will come with this growth. Together, we can ensure Ghana's organizations and professionals have the tools, data and skills they need to combat cyber threats," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

About Safety and Intelligence Network Africa (SINA)

Safety & Intelligence Network Africa (SINA) is a non-profit organization incorporated in Ghana under the Companies Act, 196, Act 179 which provides opportunities and offers the most comprehensive instruction to military, law enforcement, dignitary protection, private security, civilians, professional bodyguards and governmental agencies in Africa. Their members include government agencies involved in a broad range of national security issues (intelligence, defense, national security) and private-sector corporations either in these same fields or interested in improving the capabilities of their analysts.

