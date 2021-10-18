Resecurity® Named As A Top 10 Fastest-Growing Companies In Los Angeles By Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, was recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 10 fastest-growing private companies in Los Angeles, California. Resecurity claimed the number four spot among almost 300 LA-based and LA-metro area private companies, achieving 1,446% of revenue growth over three years.

Located in Downtown Los Angeles, Resecurity plans to expand across Southern California and other states to build its partner ecosystem and new business alliances. Los Angeles is one of the fastest-growing economics globally, serving as an interaction of world-leading creative and media, innovative high-tech organizations and aerospace and industrial manufacturing excellence. In 2019, Los Angeles County accounted for 3.8% of all U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) with its $710.9 billion GDP— equivalent to Saudi Arabia.

Resecurity provides a unified cybersecurity platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and threat intelligence for enterprises and government agencies. With the cybersecurity market expected to grow from $217.9 billion in 2021 to $345.4 billion by 2026, Resecurity's rapid growth follows suit. In addition to developing their cybersecurity solutions and services, Resecurity also works with cybersecurity research partners to help understand, analyze, and combat the latest online threats and cybercrime activity targeting both consumers and enterprises.

"From the start of Resecurity, we've been proud to call Los Angeles our home and headquarters for our leading cybersecurity company. We're honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in such a highly talented and competitive market like LA," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Where you decide to grow your company plays a key role in its success. Los Angeles is an ideal environment for a cybersecurity company like Resecurity to innovate and make an impact. As proud Angelenos, we are truly excited to contribute to the global cybersecurity industry and protect critical business assets of Fortune 500 companies globally."

Resecurity's recognition as one of Los Angeles's fastest-growing companies follows recent recognition as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine. The company was ranked No. 317 in the 2021 Inc. 5000, representing a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Resecurity has also announced new internships in Southern California for cybersecurity specialists and emerging talent interested in cyber threat intelligence, digital risk management, digital crimes investigations, forensics, and incident response.

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resecurity-named-as-a-top-10-fastest-growing-companies-in-los-angeles-by-inc-301401894.html

SOURCE Resecurity