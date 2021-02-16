Research Study Shows 'Functional Fluidics' Biomarkers Can Help Predict Sickle Cell Disease Pain Crises And Monitor Drug Therapy Progress

DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional Fluidics ( https://www.functionalfluidics.com/ ) recently participated in a pivotal study that indicates their biomarkers of red blood cell health can help define and predict acute pain crises in individuals with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). This addresses a tremendous need for well-validated biomarkers to objectively monitor red blood cell health in individuals with sickle cell disease.

Key findings from the " Evaluation of Longitudinal Pain Study in Sickle Cell Disease (ELIPSIS)" study have been shared in the Blood, the official journal of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). With an impact factor of 17.749, Bloodis the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field of hematology. More study highlights from ELIPSIS will be released in the near future.

Functional Fluidics Biomarker Key Findings:

Differentiate Healthy vs sick: Functional Fluidics RBC health assays (Flow adhesion of whole blood to P-Selectin and VCAM) can be used to differentiate the healthy state from the acute crises state in individuals with sickle cell disease.

"This is a very important study that provides biologic evidence to validate self-reported pain in individuals with sickle cell disease," said Patrick Hines, CEO and Founder of Functional Fluidics. "This represents a major step in making the most innovative biomarkers available to providers caring for patients with sickle cell disease. Ultimately, we hope these biomarkers can serve as surrogate endpoints that give providers the tools to keep people healthy as opposed to intervening during a crises." This allows us to develop better SCD-modifying therapies, and to better assess the efficacy of these therapies in clinical trials using objective biomarker endpoints to assess the improvement in patient function and health."

"The ELIPSIS Study was an important contribution to our understanding of Sickle Cell Disease patients and Vaso-Occlusive Crises (VOC)," said Dr. Ahmar Zaidi, Hematologist and Sickle Cell Physician at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. "The degree to which objective biomarkers like adhesion and fragility change in pain, whether it's at the hospital or at home, are measurable. This type of gradation of VOC (vaso-occlusive crisis) allows us to truly understand the impact of this disease on individuals with sickle cell disease who are in pain."

Learn more about the ELIPSIS study in an article in the Blood Journal by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) and at an upcoming Webinar hosted by Functional Fluidics.

About Functional Fluidics

Functional Fluidics is a biotechnology company with a high complexity CLIA-certified diagnostic lab striving to be the gold standard in red blood cell (RBC) health: beginning with Sickle Cell Disease. Functional Fluidics provides RBC function biomarkers to address an evolving healthcare need for well-validated biomarkers that objectively monitor RBC health from hematology, to cardiovascular disease and sepsis (including COVID-19). They offer a suite of assays to clinical providers, pharmaceutical, academic, and biotech partners across the world to help support new drug development and overall patient care. Functional Fluidics also offers Contract Research and Send Out Test Services across the U.S. Learn more at: www.FunctionalFluidics.com .

