Research By Ebb Therapeutics® Published In The Journal Sleep

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebb Therapeutics ("Ebb"), a sleep tech company specializing in drug-free, wearable solutions to sleeplessness, today announced that the abstracts of four studies piloted by its founder and chief medical officer, Dr. Eric Nofzinger, have been published in the 2020 Abstract Supplement of SLEEP , the official publication of the Sleep Research Society. The edition features research accepted at the Virtual SLEEP 2020 Meeting ( August 27-30), the 34th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies. The studies validate the effects of forehead cooling on subjects with sleeplessness and insomnia - including two unique sets: menopausal women and veterans - and are titled as follows:

A preliminary study on the efficacy of a forehead-cooling device for relieving menopausal sleep difficulties and hot flashes (abstract no. 0482, p. A185). Concluded that use of a forehead cooling device improved subjective nighttime sleep quality and reduced insomnia symptoms and hot flash frequency and severity. Efficacy of a forehead-cooling device for treating insomnia in veterans (abstract no. 0514, p. A197). Concluded that use of a forehead-cooling device improved insomnia in veterans, and helped reduce depressive and anxiety symptoms. Durability of effects of forehead cooling on EEG sleep measures in insomnia patients from two- to 30-nights use and 6-month safety results (abstract no. 0515, p. A197). Concluded that forehead cooling demonstrated durability of effects on EEG sleep measures. Efficacy of direct thermoelectric forehead cooling for treating insomnia symptoms (abstract no. 1198, p. A458). Concluded that forehead cooling via direct thermoelectric contact to the forehead via a Peltier cooler had beneficial effects on subjective insomnia symptoms.

This new data supplements Ebb's prior scientific research, including multiple peer-reviewed publications and previous SLEEP meeting abstracts. These include the results of Ebb's randomized, controlled clinical trial in insomnia patients that led to a publication in Journal SLEEP in May 2018 ("A Novel Forehead Temperature-Regulating Device for Insomnia: A Randomized Clinical Trial" - T. Roth et. al.)."

All of the data is based on more than 35 years of brain-imaging research during Nofzinger's tenure as Director of the Sleep Neuroimaging Research Program at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Nofzinger discovered that when the forehead is cooled there is a reduction in activity in the frontal cortex and a person is better able to reach restorative sleep. He dubbed this "PrecisionCool Technology™" and spent more than a decade developing a wearable forehead-cooling device to help patients with insomnia.

"Without good sleep, one's quality of life suffers," said Nofzinger. "It has been my goal for three decades to bring a safe sleep solution to the masses, and I am proud to be able to have data to show that precise forehead cooling is truly effective."

In 2019, Ebb Therapeutics brought to market the first and only solution that uses precise cooling to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex of the brain: the Ebb CoolDrift™ Luxe™, a scientifically-engineered fluid-filled headband that softly wraps around the head and cools the forehead to the optimal temperature range, calming the mind and allowing the body to fall asleep naturally. In August 2020, the company launched a second-generation, ultra-versatile version of the device: the CoolDrift™ Versa™.

About Ebb Therapeutics:Ebb Therapeutics is a privately-held Pittsburgh-based sleep tech company. With more than a century of collective experience in the sleep space, Ebb® is on a mission to tangibly improve sleep by harnessing the unprecedented and scientific power of cooling.

