TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting Of Q3 2020 Financial Statements

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended September 30, 2020, along with its quarterly Beneficiary Letter and...
Author:
Publish date:

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended September 30, 2020, along with its quarterly Beneficiary Letter and tax letter have been posted to the Trust's website, rescapliquidatingtrust.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rescap-liquidating-trust-announces-posting-of-q3-2020-financial-statements-301170129.html

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust