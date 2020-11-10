ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting Of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended September 30, 2020, along with its quarterly Beneficiary Letter and tax letter have been posted to the Trust's website, rescapliquidatingtrust.com/.
