RESA Power Announces Opening Of A New Specialty Distribution Location In Tennessee

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Specialty Distribution location in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville facility is the second Specialty Distribution location (the first being in San Jose, CA) and is conveniently located 18 miles east of Nashville International Airport on I-40, providing a quick access to major industrial hubs in the Eastern USA.

Monte Roach, RESA Power CEO, said, "The opening of our new Specialty Distribution location is an important step in firmly establishing us as a national supplier of new and reconditioned circuit breakers and other hard-to-find electrical components. This facility gives us convenient access to our existing customer base located east of the Mississippi, whilst reducing shipping costs and shortening the lead time to deliver products to those customers. Additionally, it creates a base to expand our temporary power skids product line into new geographical locations not easily serviced from our existing location in San Jose, CA."

The Nashville location will be led by Dan Arnold, who has worked at RESA Power for almost a decade in a variety of senior roles. Dan will now manage both San Jose and Nashville in his role of VP/GM of RESA's Specialty Distribution business.

Commenting on the new facility, Arnold said "Being an essential electrical components supplier, we are excited to expand our capabilities into Tennessee, well known for its superior distribution logistics and market growth potential. We are now able to ship our products to over 90% of our customers in the eastern region within 2-days using ground shipping. Additionally, the deep talent pool of workers in the Middle Tennessee area makes it an ideal location for our future growth ambitions."

RESA Power's new Specialty Distribution facility is located at 6961 Eastgate Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37090.

About RESA Power, LLC RESA Power, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear & breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit https://www.resapower.com and http://blueseacapital.com/.

