Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date For Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - Get Report today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations page on republicservices.com, or listeners may access the call by dialing 844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598, passcode Republic Services.

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150722/dfb6f25a04. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference through March 1, 2021, by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, passcode 10150722. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at republicservices.com.

About Republic ServicesRepublic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-inc-sets-date-for-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301205331.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.