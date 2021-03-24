Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

PHOENIX, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.

PHOENIX, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - Get Report today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations page on republicservices.com, or listeners may access the call by dialing 844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598, passcode "Republic Services."

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10153480/e54b081700. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference through May 12, 2021, by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, passcode 10153481. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at republicservices.com.

About Republic ServicesRepublic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet ® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

