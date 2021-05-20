Republic Services Among 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens For Second Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - Get Report has been named to 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This is the second consecutive year Republic has received this recognition.

"Sustainability, people and ethics are at the heart of everything we do at Republic, and we are honored to be recognized for our leadership in these areas for the second year in a row," said Don Slager, chief executive officer. "Our sustainability goals and practices are integrated into our business strategy as well as our long-term financial targets. Most importantly, our 35,000 team members are united in support of each other every day, as we safely and reliably serve our customers and communities, and responsibly steward our resources."

In addition to making progress toward the Company's ambitious 2030 sustainability goals in 2020, Republic launched Committed to Serve, a more than $30 million initiative supporting communities and frontline employees.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 146 ESG transparency and performance indicators in eight categories, including climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance, and is based on publicly available information.

"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and U.N. Sustainable Development Goals in this decade requires all companies truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "The best corporate citizens of 2021 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions."

Republic Services has received other notable third-party recognition over the last year, including Fortune's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies, Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies and Forbes' 2020 Best Employers for Women, and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens RankingThe 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 146 environmental, social and governance factors.

About 3BL Media3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the world's leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business. Learn more here.

About Republic ServicesRepublic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet ® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-among-3bl-medias-100-best-corporate-citizens-for-second-consecutive-year-301295897.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.