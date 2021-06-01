Republic Bank Launches True Name™ Feature With Mastercard

Republic Bank is the first community bank to launch a new feature that will help ensure an authentic banking experience for transgender and non-binary customers by enabling the use of their chosen name on their debit cards.

Through a partnership with Mastercard, Republic's eligible business and personal banking customers will be able to use their self-identified chosen first name on their debit cards without the requirement of a legal name change. The True Name™ feature will be available to customers starting June 1, to coincide with the kick-off of Pride month.

"We value diversity and inclusion and want our customers who identify as transgender and non-binary to see these values reflected in our actions and in the products and solutions we offer," said Ashley Duncan, Vice President, Director of Inclusion & Diversity. "We know that one's name and identity are important and providing our customers the opportunity to use their chosen names on their debit cards is a way to show we value them."

"Our commitment for True Name is to reach a point where every card, everywhere is enabled with the feature as we believe in empowering people to show up as they are," said Cheryl Guerin, EVP marketing & communications for Mastercard. "We are honored to have Republic Bank join us in this journey, helping us to further extend the reach and impact of the True Name initiative."

"As a community bank, we're here to serve the entire community," said Steve Trager, Chairman and CEO of Republic Bank. "Enabling this feature builds on our inclusion and diversity efforts within each of the communities where we do business."

Customers interested in the True Name™ feature on Republic Bank debit cards can request a card by calling (888) 584-3600. More information is available at republicbank.com/truename.

As part of ongoing efforts to demonstrate its values internally, Republic has established six different associate Business Resource Groups focused on the inclusion and celebration of different populations, including the LGBTQ+ community. According to Duncan, members of these groups share insights and build awareness through internal programming, educational resources, community partnerships, listening sessions with senior executives and more.

Republic Bank. It's just easier here. ®

