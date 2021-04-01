REPRO MED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) securities between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 25, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

KORU designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices, primarily for the ambulatory infusion market.

On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, KORU announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million. During the conference call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, "higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers" and "payment discounts and distribution fees."

On this news, the Company's stock fell $1.97, or 32%, to close at $4.16 per share on November 4, 2020.

On January 25, 2021, after the market closed, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, "[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers." In the press release, KORU also announced that its CEO, Donald Pettigrew, resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, KORU's stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021.

The complaint, filed on March 26, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Repro Med securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006001/en/