Reporter's Guide To Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Released

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) today announced the release of Reporter's Guide to GERD , a new comprehensive resource on gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) for media. This release comes days before the 21 st annual recognition of GERD Awareness Week which begins November 22, 2020.

The Reporter's Guide to GERD is a comprehensive resource with accurate and concise information about GERD, written and reviewed by top gastroenterologists in the field. This guide offers a new way for media and social influencers to gain knowledge about GERD and have the resources needed to write and distribute accurate data. The guide is available at no cost; therefore, it will be a resource for patients and the general public to increase their understanding of this common condition.

"IFFGD began providing reporter's guides over 15 years ago. They were important then, but now as the internet and social media have created more opportunity for misinformation, they are critical." says Ceciel T. Rooker, President at IFFGD. "Our goal with each publication is to provide a concise, accurate resource."

Raising awareness for digestive disorders like GERD is at the heart of IFFGD's mission. Often illnesses go undiagnosed because people don't know the alarm signs or when to seek medical attention. Resources like the Reporter's Guide to GERD help this important information reach the mainstream population.

One of the guide contributors, Dr. Ronnie Fass, Division Director of Gastroenterology & Hepatology; Medical Director of Digestive Health Center at MetroHealth Medical Center commented, "Despite the ease of access to heartburn treating medications, it is important to have a treatment plan developed by a healthcare provider. Not all instances of heartburn are caused by GERD, and treatment should be tailored to the cause and symptoms each individual person experiences."

The publication of the Reporter's Guide to GERD will:

Increase awareness of GERD among patients, healthcare professionals, and the general public.

Encourage key influencers in the media to cover the disease and provide those affected with basic information on symptoms, treatments, and quality of life issues.

Help individuals better recognize symptoms of GERD and other diseases and encourage them to see a healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis.

Reporter's Guide to GERD will be available for download in PDF format at https://aboutgimotility.org/reporters-guides.html starting Friday, November 13, 2020 and is complimentary. A copy can also be received via email by contacting IFFGD at iffgd@iffgd.org. To learn more about GERD, visit www.aboutGERD.org.

IFFGD is available to assist in coordinating resources for interviews and quotes on GERD or any of the digestive disorders covered in our mission. Contact media@iffgd.org for assistance.

About IFFGD: The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by a chronic gastrointestinal disorder. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve care by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic digestive diseases.

