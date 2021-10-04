Report Highlights Canadian Regulators' Key Investor Education Initiatives

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) annual investor education activity report showcases securities regulators' ongoing efforts to encourage Canadians to seek out reliable, unbiased information and make informed...

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) annual investor education activity report showcases securities regulators' ongoing efforts to encourage Canadians to seek out reliable, unbiased information and make informed decisions when investing.

Providing investors with tools and resources to research new investments and avoid investment fraud are key topics covered in the CSA's Investor Education in Canada 2021 report, which was published today in support of Investor Education Month.

"As regulators, we are committed to investor protection and this report demonstrates how the CSA and its members rose to the challenge and continued to work collaboratively during these challenging times to deliver important trustworthy and unbiased investor education messages to all Canadian investors," said Louis Morisset, Chair of the CSA and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The report highlights CSA and provincial regulators' initiatives, including work on investment fraud, elder financial abuse, new investor research, and a number of provincial and territorial campaigns focused on investor protection and financial literacy. Campaigns were delivered through various media platforms, including television, radio, social media, and online webinars.

As the country continues to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CSA remains focused on increasing Canadians' awareness of key investor protection messages and emerging trends through strategic digital and social media campaigns.

Investor Education in Canada 2021 is available in English and French.

The CSA also supports World Investor Week 2021 (WIW), an initiative of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which takes place October 4 to 10.

The CSA's latest investor education updates are available by following @CSA_News on Twitter and @CSA.ACVM on Facebook, or visiting the CSA's website, securities-administrators.ca.

Additional investor education resources can be found on provincial and territorial securities regulators' websites:

British Columbia Securities Commission InvestRight.org bcsc.bc.ca

Alberta Securities Commission CheckFirst.ca albertasecurities.com

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan fcaa.gov.sk.ca

Manitoba Financial Services Agency Moneysmartmanitoba.ca mbsecurities.ca

Ontario Securities Commission GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca OSC.ca

Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec) https://lautorite.qc.ca/en/general-public

Financial and Consumer Services Commission (FCNB) https://fcnb.ca/en/investing https://fcnb.ca/fr/placements

Nova Scotia Securities Commission nssc.novascotia.ca

The Prince Edward Island Office of the Superintendent of Securities https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/topic/securities

Digital Government and Service NL https://www.gov.nl.ca/dgsnl/

