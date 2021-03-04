Replimune To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

WOBURN, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, today announced that members from the Replimune management team will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following three virtual investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Date: March 9-10, 2021Pre-Recorded Formal Presentation will be made live: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am ET

Barclays Global Healthcare ConferenceDate: Thursday, March 11, 2021Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 9:10 am ET

33rd Annual Roth ConferenceDate: Wednesday, March 17, 2021Presentation Time: 1:30 pm ET

A simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference will be available in the Investors section of Replimune's website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

