Replimune To Present At The American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

WOBURN, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 being held virtually April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Clinical biomarker studies with two fusion-enhanced versions of oncolytic HSV (RP1 and RP2) alone and in combination with nivolumab in cancer patients indicate potent immune activation Abstract Number: LB180 Session Title: Vaccines Session Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT

Abstract Title: Immunomodulatory effects of a novel, enhanced potency gibbon ape leukemia virus (GALV) fusogenic membrane glycoprotein-expressing herpes simplex virus platform with increased efficacy combined with anti PD-1 therapy Abstract Number: 1917 Session Title: Vaccines Session Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 am EDTThis is a collaborative presentation between Replimune and the Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK.

The abstract for poster LB180 is embargoed until 12:01 a.m. ET on April 9, 2021. The abstract for poster 1917 is currently available at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/. Both full posters will be available for on-demand viewing on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website starting at 8:30 am ET on April 10, 2021 and will also be posted to the presentations section of the Replimune website at https://ir.replimune.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About Replimune Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune's Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

