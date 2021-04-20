Repeater Communications/InSite Wireless Group Alum Announce The Formation Of RCG Tower Group, LLC

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Paul Eisenberg and Michael Lifland, former Co-Presidents of Repeater Communications Group, LLC and Division Presidents of InSite Wireless Group, LLC announced the formation of RCG Tower Group,...

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Paul Eisenberg and Michael Lifland, former Co-Presidents of Repeater Communications Group, LLC and Division Presidents of InSite Wireless Group, LLC announced the formation of RCG Tower Group, LLC. This new venture, similar to Eisenberg and Lifland's prior collaborations, specializes in generating NNN revenue streams for landlords by leasing, developing, acquiring and operating co-located rooftop, in-building and tower wireless communications sites in dense urban areas nationwide.

According to Lifland, "With the experience, relationships, and discipline that we have honed over the past decade, we believe we have a unique opportunity to create the preeminent urban-centric tower company in the country and we are very excited to hit the ground running."

Added Eisenberg, "For our landlord and carrier partners this should be an almost seamless transition; the entire Repeater Communications management team is making the move with us and we have marketing rights to well over 3,000 properties and growing. We already have a robust pipeline of pending transactions that we expect to consummate in the very near future."

Repeater Communications, which has a history dating back over fifty years and was co-led by Eisenberg and Lifland for over a decade, was recently acquired by American Tower Corporation as part of the latter's $3.5B acquisition of InSite Wireless Group.

