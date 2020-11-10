REPAY To Present At Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY" or the "Company"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2020 Financial...

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) - Get Report ("REPAY" or the "Company"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:30am ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the "Events" section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

