REPAY To Attend Upcoming Conferences

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) - Get Repay Holdings Corp. Class A Report ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Company will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Citi FinTech Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:15pm ET.

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The discussion will begin at 10:30am MT.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Company will virtually participate at the DA Davidson FinTech and Payments Conference.

The Citi and Credit Suisse presentations will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the "Events" section. An archive of the webcasts will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

