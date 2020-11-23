Repare Therapeutics To Participate At The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that...

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held November 30 - December 3, 2020.

A recording of the fireside chat is currently available in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor, as well as RP-6306, it's CCNE1-SL inhibitor and Polθ inhibitor programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

