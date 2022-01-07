Repare Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update And Highlights Key Milestones Anticipated In 2022

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today provided a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2022.

"2021 was a substantial year of progress for Repare. We presented encouraging initial Phase 1 RP-3500 monotherapy data from our Phase 1/2 TRESR trial and began enrollment of patients in our combination trials of RP-3500 with PARP inhibitors and with gemcitabine. We also entered the clinic with our second pipeline program, RP-6306, a first-in-class, oral PKMYT1 inhibitor both as monotherapy and in combination with gemcitabine," said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare. "Our successful follow-on public offering in November of last year secured proceeds that enable us to further advance our innovative pipeline of clinical and preclinical programs through 2023. 2022 is expected to be another exciting year for the Company as we look forward to the data from the expansion cohorts of the TRESR trial in tumors with STEP 2 genomic alterations alone and in various combinations. We are looking forward to the initial data from the Phase 1 RP-6306 monotherapy MYTHIC trial and data from additional studies of RP-6306 in combination with chemotherapy agents in advanced solid tumors. We are also on track to initiate IND-enabling studies for our Polθ inhibitor program that will further expand our synthetic lethality-based clinical pipeline."

Key Milestones Anticipated in 2022:

Initiation of a monotherapy Phase 2 TRESR trial of RP-3500, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase), for the treatment of solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations including those in the ATM gene (ataxia teleangectasia mutated kinase), in tumors with ATM loss of function and in tumors with other STEP 2 genomic alteration is expected in the first quarter of 2022;

Initiation of a Phase 1 pediatric module of TRESR trial of RP-3500 monotherapy in children is expected in the first quarter of 2022;

Receipt of monotherapy Phase 1 (Module 1) clinical data from 120 patients enrolled in the Phase 1/2 TRESR (Treatment Enabled by SNIPRx) trial of RP-3500 is expected in the first half of 2022;

Initiation of IND-enabling studies in the Company's Polθ inhibitor program expected in the first half of 2022;

Determination of recommended Phase 2 dose of RP-3500 in combination with gemcitabine, a trial that began enrolling patients in December 2021, is expected in the second half of 2022; and

Early clinical data readouts for PARPi combination from Phase 1/2 TRESR trial and ATTACC trial of RP-3500 in combination with, collectively, three marketed PARP inhibitors expected in the second half of 2022.

Cash Position and Financial Guidance

Repare ended the third quarter of 2021 with approximately $268.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. In November 2021, the Company closed an upsized underwritten follow-on public offering yielding aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $101.2 million, or net proceeds of approximately $93.9 million, after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses of $1.2 million. The Company expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its planned operations through 2023.

Upcoming Presentation at 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Repare Therapeutics will present at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx ® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, its second clinical candidate, RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, a Polθ inhibitor program, as well as eight other early-stage, pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

