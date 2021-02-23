Repare Therapeutics Announces March 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that...

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in three virtual investor conferences in March. Details are as follows:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care ConferencePanel Discussion Title: Ovarian CancerDate: Tuesday, March 2, 2021Time: 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences ConferenceDate: Tuesday, March 9 - Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access DayDate: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The prerecorded H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

