RepairSmith Supports Southern California Children's Charities This Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepairSmith announces its donation to two Southern California nonprofits from its $250,000 free fleet repair and maintenance services program, Jump Start. The contribution will benefit local nonprofits who are working to improve the lives of children, including:

Emilio Nares Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps families navigate through their child's journey with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, and ensures no child misses a medical treatment due to lack of transportation. Their flagship program, Ride With Emilio, provides free transportation for sick children undergoing chemotherapy to and from important medical appointments.

Together We Rise, a non-profit organization with a vision to improve the lives of foster children in America, who often find themselves forgotten and neglected by the public. The organization works with hundreds of foster agencies, social workers, CASA advocates, and other partners to bring its programs to foster youth across the nation. The non-profit provides youth with new bicycles, college supplies, and sweet cases so that no child has to travel from home to home with their belongings in a trash bag.

"Emilio Nares Foundation's Ride With Emilio program has six vans in operation throughout the year. Keeping them serviced and well maintained is our highest priority so that we can ensure children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses get to their medical treatments safely. Thanks to this generous donation from RepairSmith we will have peace of mind knowing that our vans are being cared for by their professional technicians." Karen Terra, Emilio Nares Foundation CEO.

In December, RepairSmith technicians are completing free repairs for both of the nonprofit's fleets. Services including oil changes, routine maintenance, tire and battery replacements, and more to ensure their fleets can travel safely and continue to provide their services for children.

In addition, RepairSmith's corporate office is hosting a toy drive this holiday season with the donations going to Together We Rise.

"Giving back to our communities is part of our core values at RepairSmith," said Joel Milne, RepairSmith CEO. "We are proud to bring our 'No-Contact' service to our nonprofit partners, enabling them to help deliver critical services to families in Southern California this holiday season."

Nonprofit organizations providing essential service to their communities can learn more and apply for Jump Start at www.repairsmith.com/jumpstart.

About RepairSmith Jump Start

Jump Start is a new a philanthropic initiative from RepairSmith to support nonprofit organizations who are advancing socioeconomic, racial and ethnic equality by providing access to food or personal care products, health and wellness resources, education, job training, family services, housing assistance, rehabilitation programs or related assistance to at-risk populations.

Launched in 2020, Jump Start removes the financial burden of car repair for nonprofit organizations, allowing the delivery of essential services without disruption. Full program details and an online application are available at www.repairsmith.com/jumpstart.

About RepairSmith

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles. RepairSmith provides safe, ' No-Contact Car Repair' for car owners bringing repair and maintenance service directly to their home or workplace. The company is backed by Daimler AG. RepairSmith currently serves 325+ cities in California, Nevada and Arizona, with additional service locations opening in 2021. RepairSmith has been recognized by Built In LA as one of the 'Best Places to Work,' one of the 'Top 50 Startups to Watch in 2020,' and also received Business Intelligence Group's '2020 BIG Innovation Award.' To learn more, visit www.repairsmith.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Emilio Nares Foundation

Emilio Nares Foundation helps families navigate through their child's journey with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, and ensures no child misses a medical treatment due to lack of transportation. The flagship program, Ride with Emilio, is nationally recognized by the US Surgeons General as a model program. Ride with Emilio is a FREE transportation service for sick children to access chemotherapy and other important medical appointments. Families using public transportation were taking up to 7 hours to reach the hospital while exposing their immune-compromised children to an unsafe atmosphere. An ENF van makes sure they arrive safely to the hospital, on time, every time. Ride with Emilio travels over 100,000 miles annually. In January of 2020 ENF hit the one million mile milestone, and has served over 4,000 children. To learn more visit: https://enfhope.org.

About Together We Rise

Together We Rise is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to change the way children experience the foster care system in America. Through a network of individuals, corporate partners, hundreds of foster agencies, social workers, CASA advocates, and other groups Together We Rise is able to bring enriching programs to foster youth across the nation. To learn more visit, https://www.togetherwerise.org.

