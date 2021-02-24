RepairSmith Announces Strategic Partnership With CarAdvise To Bring Its Members At-Home Car Repair And Maintenance

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepairSmith, the company whose mission is to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere, announces a new strategic partnership with CarAdvise, the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and...

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepairSmith, the company whose mission is to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere, announces a new strategic partnership with CarAdvise, the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through the partnership, CarAdvise members now have access to RepairSmith's convenient at-home services.

Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise members can schedule appointments, approve and pay for services, and view their service history online. CarAdvise's technological online vehicle service program helps drivers reduce vehicle upkeep by saving time and effort associated with maintaining their vehicles. In partnership with RepairSmith, CarAdvise members now have access to at-home service for the first time.

"CarAdvise is very excited to expand our network offering mobile mechanics through RepairSmith. We believe in offering our members freedom of choice to service and repair their vehicles based on what's important to them including price, convenience, or other factors. Offering the ability to come to our customers with a mobile mechanic is a part of our strategy, and we look forward to expanding with RepairSmith as they grow in new markets," said Greg Tepas, Founder & CEO of CarAdvise.

Both companies are committed to safety and offer no-contact service. RepairSmith continues to offer 'No-Contact Car Repair' to minimize contact between car owners and technicians by practicing social distancing during appointments. Technicians also clean high-touch areas in the vehicle and wear a mask and gloves to all appointments.

"We are proud to partner with CarAdvise, who share our vision of modernizing the car repair experience with convenient and transparent service," said Dave Pributsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at RepairSmith. "As RepairSmith expands to new locations this year, we are excited to grow our network of strategic partners."

RepairSmith offers complete car repair and maintenance service at-home for car owners and on-location fleets. All RepairSmith technicians are employees of the company and drive custom-outfitted vehicles stocked with high-quality tools and equipment to deliver a five-star experience.

To sign-up for a CarAdvise membership, visit www.caradvise.com.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at thousands of shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings. For more information visit caradvise.com.

About RepairSmith

RepairSmith is on a mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere. The company's at-home service offers car owners complete, convenient repair and maintenance service, upfront prices before booking, and five-star quality service all at an affordable price. RepairSmith delivers repair and scheduled maintenance on-location for fleet owners to maximize vehicle utilization and consolidate costs.

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles and offers service across 550+ cities. All RepairSmith mechanics are employees of the company and are equipped with quality tools and parts to deliver a five-star service experience. The company is backed by Daimler AG.

RepairSmith has been recognized by Built In LA as one of the 'Best Places to Work' and awarded the 'Business Transformation Award' by the Association for Corporate Growth in Los Angeles. RepairSmith's technicians have been named 'Essential Worker Hero of the Year' by the Consumer World Awards.

To learn more, visit www.RepairSmith.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. Apply for career opportunities at https://jobs.lever.co/repairsmith.

