RepairSmith Announces Its Expansion To Portland And Partnership With Local Nonprofits

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepairSmith officially announces the expansion of its at-home car repair and maintenance service to the greater Portland area. In addition, the company has launched its on-site repair and maintenance service for business fleets in the region.

The company is kicking off its launch by partnering with two Portland nonprofits which are providing the community with access to food and transportation, Metropolitan Family Service (MFS) and Ride Connection. The company will provide them with $20,000 in free repair services to their vehicles as part of RepairSmith's Jump Start program. Through Jump Start, RepairSmith will provide a quarter of a million dollars in free vehicle and repair maintenance service for nonprofits throughout RepairSmith's service areas this year.

Metropolitan Family Services (MFS) provides a vast variety of programs and services designed to strengthen families across the lifespan and help them realize their chosen potential. RepairSmith's donation will specifically support the organization's Hunger Relief, Ways to Work, and Project Linkage initiatives. Through these three vital programs, Portland-area residents have access to safe and nutritious food, a reliable vehicle to travel to and from work, and affordable loans to finance a car repair or purchase. In addition, the organization connects volunteers with older adults and those experiencing disabilities who live independently in their own homes to transportation and opportunities to connect with their community.

"When Jump Start offered help with van and car repairs, we knew it would translate into many important ways that would support our community: families being able to access food at our Hunger Relief sites; transportation for older adults to medical appointments; parents being able to safely get to work and get their children to school, for example. That's why we are thrilled with RepairSmith's generosity to provide critical repairs and maintenance on our vehicles," said Judy Strand, MFS Chief Executive Officer.

Ride Connection believes every individual should have access to reliable transportation and offers programs for older adults, people with disabilities, and the general public including individual or group training on bus and light rail travel, door-to-door rides, and deviated route bus services. The organization provides free accessible, responsive transportation alternatives for individuals without any other means and recently launched a food box delivery program. Ride Connection provides over 500,000 rides annually and serves more than 2,000 members within the community.

"We provide essential services to our customers and depend on our vehicles to deliver them. The convenience of having on-site maintenance and repairs keeps our vehicles on the road more often and not sitting in a repair shop, ensuring that we can more reliably meet the needs of our customers," said Julie Wilcke Pilmer, CEO of Ride Connection.

"RepairSmith is proud to partner with these organizations as we expand our service to Portland," said Joel Milne, RepairSmith CEO. "Both of these nonprofit partners share our vision to improve the lives of people and their families by bringing equal access to critical resources, education, and transportation to communities. We are grateful for their incredible work."

Further information:

Metropolitan Family Service (MFS): to donate or to volunteer, visit https://www.metfamily.org.

Ride Connection: to donate or volunteer, visit https://rideconnection.org.

Jump Start: Nonprofits interested in free vehicle repair can apply at www.repairsmith.com/jumpstart.

About Metropolitan Family Service (MFS)MFS helps people move beyond the limitations of poverty, inequity, and social isolation. Since 1950, MFS has been honored to play a vital role in the greater Portland and SW Washington region, providing resources and services that support over 18,000 people of all ages and backgrounds be successful in their lives. MFS focuses its work on three critical community initiatives: early childhood development and youth success, economic well-being, and community-based health and wellness.

About Ride ConnectionRide Connection is a nonprofit organization serving individuals in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties with accessible transportation. In partnership with more than 30 community organizations, Ride Connection meets the transportation needs of people of all abilities by offering a variety of options. Ride Connection serves over 13,000 individuals annually; working daily to make sure every person has access to healthy foods, medical care, social services and all they need to live a fulfilling life.

About RepairSmith Jump Start Jump Start is a philanthropic initiative to support nonprofit organizations who are advancing socioeconomic, racial, and ethnic equality by providing access to food or personal care products, health and wellness resources, education, job training, family services, housing assistance, rehabilitation programs, or related assistance to at-risk populations.

About RepairSmith RepairSmith is on a mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere. The company's at-home service offers car owners complete, convenient repair and maintenance service, upfront prices before booking, and five-star quality service all at an affordable price. RepairSmith delivers repair and scheduled maintenance on-location for fleet owners to maximize vehicle utilization and consolidate costs.

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles and offers service across 550+ cities. All RepairSmith mechanics are employees of the company and are equipped with quality tools and parts to deliver a five-star service experience. The company is backed by Daimler AG.

RepairSmith has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021 , one of Built in LA's 'Best Places to Work,' and awarded the Association for Corporate Growth in Los Angeles's 'Business Transformation Award.' RepairSmith also won five Consumer World Awards, including RepairSmith's technicians named 'Essential Worker Hero of the Year.' To learn more, visit www.RepairSmith.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. Apply for career opportunities at https://jobs.lever.co/repairsmith.

