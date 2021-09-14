RentPath Offers Free Renter Communication Technology To Multifamily Communities Impacted By Ida

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) - As much of the country continues to take stock of the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida, RentPath ( rentpath.com ), a leader in the apartment and home rental industry and the company behind Rent.com and ApartmentGuide.com, is partnering with property owners to help those most in need.

In addition to rental listings, RentPath offers a suite of advanced software solutions to multifamily properties, enabling efficient communication with tenants. With many properties either damaged or uninhabitable in Ida's wake, RentPath is offering property managers in affected communities free access to Media Center PRO , its state-of-the-art automated resident communications platform, for the next 60 days. Access to Media Center PRO will enable property managers to easily stay in touch with renters around safety protocols and recovery efforts as repairs continue.

With free access to Media Center PRO, property managers can access one unified inbox for simplified two-way text and email messaging. This flexibility allows property managers to send real-time updates and alerts community-wide or directly to individual renters with ease. Examples of critical notifications include emergency office hours and availability, safety procedures, changes to maintenance protocols, and updates on repairs and remediation.

In addition to free communication tools, RentPath is highlighting immediately available apartments and rentals on its listing network to assist with quickly re-housing thousands of displaced renters. The multifamily digital marketing company moved quickly to launch alerts on its highly trafficked web properties ( R ent.com , ApartmentGuide.com , Rentals.com ) to highlight properties available for immediate move-in in affected communities and surrounding areas.

Proprietary Technology Available For Free

"Our heart goes out to those impacted by Hurricane Ida and particularly those who have been displaced," says RentPath CEO Jon Ziglar. "Leveraging technology to connect people with a place to live is at the heart of what we do every day at RentPath, and our platform is perfectly positioned to help at this critical moment. By enhancing the ability of property managers and renters to communicate, as well as making it easier for those in urgent need to find available housing, we hope to remove at least a small part of the enormous burden ahead for those impacted by Hurricane Ida."

