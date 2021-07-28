Rent-A-Center Wins Comparably Award For Best Company For Career Growth

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) ("Rent-A-Center" or the "Company"), an industry-leading, omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer, has been ranked by Comparably as one of the top 25 large companies across North...

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) - Get Report ("Rent-A-Center" or the "Company"), an industry-leading, omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer, has been ranked by Comparably as one of the top 25 large companies across North America for Best Career Growth.

Comparably surveyed Rent-A-Center coworkers, who anonymously shared feedback on a combination of questions, providing a comprehensive view of what it is like to work for the company. The coworkers' ratings were then compared against thousands of other large companies across a wide range of industries, and determined the final rankings.

"Our company is undergoing an extraordinary evolution, and our coworkers are focused on innovation, which is vital to our sustained success. My commitment, with the support of our full leadership team, is to continue to provide our coworkers with resources and opportunities to build a long-term career with us," said Rent-A-Center CEO Mitch Fadel.

"We are honored to receive the Best Company for Career Growth award as it demonstrates we are not just a job but a great place for a career," said Tran Taylor, EVP and CHRO of Rent-A-Center. "It is a challenging time in the job market, which underscores the importance of the coworker experience and professional development to support their career goals and aspirations."

Rent-A-Center is proud to offer careers that provide purpose with an award-winning culture. Learn more at raccareers.com.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) - Get Report is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company's omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

