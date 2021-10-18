Rent-A-Center Reopens Store In Houston, Texas

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Francis Garcia, and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Houston an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Francis Garcia, and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Houston an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The newly reopened Rent-A-Center store is located at 10729 Eastex Freeway, Building C, Houston, Texas, 77093, in the same shopping center as its previous location. To welcome Rent-A-Center back to the neighborhood, members of the Houston community are invited to attend a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CDT. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store's merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an 86" LG TV, valued at $1,999. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center's mission to give back to those in need, the newly reopened store will contribute $1,000 to the Houston Food Bank, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to nutritious meals throughout southeast Texas.

Rent-A-Center operates 180 locations in the state of Texas. This Houston location will be open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) - Get Rent-A-Center Inc Report is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company's omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005686/en/