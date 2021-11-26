Rent-A-Center, Inc. To Participate In The 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers and merchants, today announced that the Company will present at the 2021 Stephens Annual...

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers and merchants, today announced that the Company will present at the 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Members of Rent-A-Center management participating in the conference include Mitch Fadel, CEO, Maureen Short, CFO, and Brendan Metrano, Vice President of Investor Relations. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investor.rentacenter.com.

Following its February 2021 acquisition of Acima Holdings LLC, Rent-A-Center is a leader in retail leasing solutions, a high growth and dynamic market within FinTech, with innovative services that create value for consumers and merchants through an omni-channel model that includes the proprietary Acima Ecosystem. Rent-A-Center: Acima Launches New Digital Ecosystem.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) - Get Rent-A-Center Inc Report is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company's omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

