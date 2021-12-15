Renowned UK Soprano Harriet Fraser Releases New Holiday Single

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Settle into your holiday spirit with Rocking Carol, the new single from critically-acclaimed soprano Harriet Fraser. This beautiful rendition of the classic Christmas carol, exquisitely arranged by Shawn Kirchner, has roots in Czechoslovakia from centuries ago, and Fraser's soothing yet powerful vocals add to its timelessness. "Rocking Carol" is available on all major streaming platforms, including APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON, and SPOTIFY, and a FREE download of the single is available HERE .

Fraser's debut album Peace was released worldwide in October and is currently streaming at a phenomenal pace. In just the past few months, Harriet has amassed thousands of streams on Spotify from listeners around the world. The album, which Harriet recorded in her makeshift home studio during the pandemic, features beautiful versions of classics such as the recent single, "O Shenandoah," and " Angel Band." Peace is available HERE.

Harriet Fraser, originally from Norwich, England, grew up centered around music, playing several instruments, as well as participating in school choir. While music was her passion, she pursued a career in medicine. After graduating from Medical School in London, she practiced medicine for several years in London and Oxford. During this time, she continued to pursue her passion in music, training as a classical soprano, and performing concerts in China and throughout Europe. Fraser eventually made her passion for music a full-time career after a move to California with her family in 2008. She continues to perform, finding further success as a concert soloist, in film session singing, chamber music and is a professional ensemble singer with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Richard ParkerRKP MediaPH: 212-245-1349326010@email4pr.com

Marcela KosonoyRKP MediaPH: 011.44.7762.085773326010@email4pr.com

