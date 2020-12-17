Renowned Northwestern Polytechnic University Professor Ahmed Banafa Releases Newest Book, Blockchain Technology And Applications

Author provides in-depth look at fundamentals and future of blockchain technology

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Ahmed Banafa of Northwestern Polytechnic University is a globally-recognized expert in the Internet of Things, blockchain, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

His newest book, Blockchain Technology and Applications, explores the fundamentals and applications of blockchain technology - the transparent, secure, immutable and distributed database used currently as the underlying technology for cryptocurrency.

The book debuted at #1 on the "6 Best New Private Blockchain Books to Read in 2020" list issued by BookAuthority.

"If the internet is all about connectivity, blockchain is about trust. The book explains this promising technology from the perspective of applications and predicts the future of blockchain," said Professor Banafa. "To understand how significant blockchain is, LinkedIn listed blockchain as the number one hard skill sought by companies in 2020."

This is the second book by Professor Banafa. His first book, Secure and Smart Internet of Things (IoT): Using Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), was published in 2018.

Professor Banafa has also served as an instructor at well-known universities and colleges, including Stanford University; University of California, Berkeley; California State University-East Bay; San Jose State University; and University of Massachusetts.

LinkedIn named him as the "No. 1 Tech Voice to Follow" in 2018. His research has been featured on many reputable sites and in magazines, including Forbes, IEEE, and MIT Technology Review, and he has been interviewed by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, BBC, NPR, and Fox TV and radio stations. He is also a member of the MIT Technology Review Global Panel.

