Renowned Multifamily Leader Stephanie Anderson Joins Grace Hill As Senior Director, Content Strategy

GREENSVILLE, S.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of the industry's only talent management solution covering policies, training and assessment that is designed to drive property performance and reduce operating risk by developing and retaining property management talent, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Anderson as Senior Director, Content Strategy.

In this role, Anderson will craft thought leadership content focusing on property management best practices and trends. She will also provide insights into marketing and partner content.

"Stephanie exudes passion. A passion for multifamily and a passion for people. Throughout her impressive career, she has always focused helping others expand their expertise by actively seeking ways to help them accelerate a career path in multifamily," said Dru Armstrong, CEO at Grace Hill. "We are honored to add Stephanie to our leadership team and are excited to work alongside her as we continue to forge new paths within the industry for professional growth and development."

Anderson brings more than 15 years of industry experience to Grace Hill. She joins after serving as industry operations manager for the National Apartment Association (NAA), where she was responsible for delivering content and programs to support operational best practices in rental housing. She likewise oversaw the national committees for Operations and Independent Rental Owners.

Anderson's expertise is built on a foundation of property management experience, in areas such as revenue management, creative marketing, and employee development. She holds CAM and CAPS certifications from the NAAEI and has served in a variety of property management roles. Her tenured multifamily career includes serving as regional property manager for Drucker + Falk, LLC; director of organizational development for The Franklin Johnston Group; and in various property management roles for Management Services Corporation, Gumenick Properties, and UDR.

She was the NAAEI 2015 Designate of the Year and CAM of the Year in 2013. Anderson is an active speaker at various multifamily events and an advocate for Women in Leadership. She graduated from the Virginia Commonwealth University where she majored in English Literature and Women's Studies, holds a Virginia Real Estate License, and is certified as a National Instructor for NAAEI.

"I am humbled and excited to be a part of the Grace Hill team, especially as the company continues to innovate and push the envelope on how technology empowers multifamily to generate greater employee performance and resident satisfaction," said Anderson. "I am eager to offer my deep industry knowledge to this powerhouse organization and look forward to what the future holds."

