Renowned Florida Rheumatologist Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela Expands Center Of Excellence By Adding Dr. Christine Savage & Dr. Yesenia Santiago-Casas

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Rheumatology & Immunology Specialists (IRIS), led by Medical Director Dr. Guillermo J. Valenzuela, MD, is expanding yet again with the addition of two new premier doctors joining Valenzuela's staff. Rheumatologists Dr. Christine Savage, MD, most recently practicing at UHealth in Deerfield Beach, and Dr. Yesenia Santiago-Casas, MD, most recently practicing at South Florida Rheumatology, have recently joined the IRIS team.

Based in Plantation, Florida, IRIS, the world-renowned diagnostic and research facility specializing in rheumatology and immunology has become one of the fastest growing rheumatology centers in South Florida under Valenzuela's leadership.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Savage and Dr. Santiago-Casas to the medical staff here at Integral Rheumatology and Immunology Specialists," announced Valenzuela. "This is an exciting step in our mission to build a world-class patient-focused practice. The addition of these experts to our staff allows IRIS to expand the number of patients who can receive new and emerging treatments without waiting for an appointment."

Both doctors welcome all former and potential patients to their new home at IRIS.

They are accepting appointments now, and are ready, willing and eager to assist.

Introducing Dr. Christine Savage

Dr. Savage grew up in Maryland, attending University of Maryland at College Park then the University of Maryland School of Medicine where she graduated in 2001. She completed her internal medicine training at University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Hospital and later completed her rheumatology fellowship at Duke University. While in fellowship, she worked on research involving Scleroderma and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. She returned to Florida and worked with prestigious local health system, UHealth in Deerfield Beach for over 13 years.

"Dr. Valenzuela's practice stands out because it brings diagnosis, imaging, research and everything else needed to their patients. I am eager for my former, and any new patients, to come experience all IRIS has to offer and could not be more pleased to be working alongside such a respected caregiver as Dr. Valenzuela," Dr. Savage said.

"Dr. Savage and I have had a mutual respect for many years. She will be a valued asset here at IRIS," Dr. Valenzuela said.

Introducing Dr. Yesenia Santiago-Casas

Dr. Yesenia Santiago-Casas grew up in Puerto Rico, attended the University of Puerto Rico and received her Bachelor's of Science in Biology, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2000. She then earned her Doctorate at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, and completed her Internal Medicine Residency. After working with Hollywood-based South Florida Rheumatology for several years, Dr. Santiago-Casas has recently joined Dr. Valenzuela's growing center of excellence, with its integrated approach to diagnosis, treatment and research.

"I love helping people and am humbled and honored that a world-renowned physician of Dr. Valenzuela's caliber asked me to join the team at Integral Rheumatology and Immunology Specialists. He is visionary, he is building the type of practice that best serves the patient. I am thrilled to be a part of what will eventually be the new normal in rheumatologic care," Santiago-Casas said.

World-ClassDiagnostic and Research Center for Rheumatology

Step by step, the trendsetting Valenzuela - who is known for introducing cutting-edge technology tools to his medical practice - continues to shape his growing research center into a premier patient-focused hub of specialized medical care. A highly skilled tennis player in his youth, Valenzuela today aims his competitive spirit to drive out the pain and suffering of so many people facing serious rheumatological issues.

As President of the South Florida Society of Rheumatology, Valenzuela garners the respect of peers throughout the rheumatology field, and he frequently participates in visiting doctor programs to help foster subject matter expertise internationally.

"At the end of the day, it's about outcomes and results …. giving people hope and relief from a variety of very painful conditions," said Valenzuela. "We must be able to deliver on this promise for the sake of our patients."

For more information on the practice, or to schedule an appointment visit their website or call 954-476-2338.

About Integral Rheumatology & Immunology Specialists

Located at 140 Southwest 84th Avenue, Suite B in Plantation, Florida. Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela, MD, Dr. Marilu Colon, MD, Dr. Christine Savage, MD, and Dr. Yesenia Santiago-Casas are ready to treat the entire range of musculoskeletal conditions - from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis to gout, lupus, and carpal tunnel syndrome. Dr. Valenzuela is a highly sought after speaker, influencer, and opinion leader. He is currently President of the Florida Society of Rheumatology, Director of Integral Rheumatology & Immunology Specialists and IRIS Research and Development. Dr. Kathy I. Perez, M.D., is the Medical Director of IRIS Research and Development. For more information on the practice, or to schedule an appointment please call 954-476-2338 or visit their website at https://www.valenzuelarheumatology.com

