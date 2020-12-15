Renowned Chicago Skincare Expert Leah Chavie To Merge With Renew U MediSpa

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned skincare expert and makeup artist Leah Chavie has announced her official merger with Renew U MediSpa . Chavie's research-inspired, signature services that have built her a loyal Chicago following will now be offered in specialty treatment rooms within the MediSpa.

Chavie offers a range of services for women, men and teens addressing a variety of skincare issues from fine lines and wrinkles to dark spots and acne. In addition to the core treatments Chavie offers, she will now provide new services including Botox, fillers and plasma therapy.

"After 10 years in business it was the right time for an upward move," said Chavie. "By merging with the amazing team behind Renew U MediSpa, I am able to continue to service my amazing Chicago clientele, while continuing to expand my offerings across the country with my newest location in Florida."

Previously located at 2457 N Halsted in Lincoln Park, Chavie will continue to frequent both her new Streeterville location and her newest Anna Maria location in Florida.

Located at 233 East Erie Street Suite #501, the new location includes complimentary, garage parking making traveling convenient in the busy, Streeterville neighborhood. Clients can call 773-327-7051 now to schedule appointments at the new boutique, with availability beginning now.

About Leah Chavie

Leah Chavie is a Chicago-based licensed esthetician, massage therapist, owner at Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique and founder of the LC Skincare Collection & Organic Mineral Makeup. She holds several certifications for medical laser, cryo-stem cell therapy, radio frequency, microneedling, microblading, dermaplaning and chemical peel. Leah was certified with medical laser training in 2004 and was the Jane Iredale mineral makeup representative and trade show coordinator for two years. Chavie has been in the beauty industry since she was 15 years old, starting her career at a Minnesota-based chain of hair salons/spas. She has offered extensive consulting for multiple doctors and med spas to develop protocols, training and set up from Nusta Spa in Washington D.C. to L.A. She has worked in every facet of the beauty industry from the front of the house to practitioner and educator.

Founder of the LC Skincare Collection & Organic Mineral Makeup ME/MLT, Silkpeel Educator, Makeup Artist Spa Consultant

Voted Best of Beauty In Style Magazine October 2013 , 2017 CS Magazine

