RENN Fund, Inc. Announces Record Date For Year End Distribution

The RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE MKT: RCG) (the "Fund") announced today a record date for the Fund's year-end distribution in the event a distribution is made. The record date will be December 20, 2021 and Pay-Date of December 30, 2021. The Fund will make an announcement on or about December 21, 2021 with the distribution rate per share, if any. As the per share rate will not be available prior to the record date, the Fund will trade with due bills beginning December 17, 2021 and up through and including the last business day prior to the New York Stock Exchange established Ex-Date. The New York Stock Exchange will set the Ex-Date once the per share rate has been announced.

Disclosures:

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristics, is available at https://horizonkinetics.com/investment-strategies/renn-fund-inc-nyse-rcg/.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund. For additional information about Horizon Kinetics, please visit us at www.horizonkinetics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006102/en/