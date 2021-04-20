Renewable Energy Group To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Monday, May 3, 2021

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market close on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - Get Report today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market close on Monday, May 3, 2021. An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Bealmear, Chief Financial Officer, and Todd Robinson, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Investors in the U.S. interested in participating in the live call should dial 1-877-407-2987 (US callers) or 1-201-378-4918 (international callers) and provide passcode EQUI-EVT 26 to the operator. A telephone replay will be available at once after completion of the call through May 10, 2021 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (US callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (international callers) and entering the conference ID 13719153.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website for six months.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - Get Report is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high quality, cleaner fuels. REG is North America's largest producer of biodiesel and an industry leading producer of renewable diesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, REG produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

