Renewable Energy Group To Present At Morgan Stanley Virtual Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access Day

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - Get Report today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia (CJ) Warner will present at the Renewable Fuels Panel at Morgan Stanley Virtual Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access Day on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:00 PM ET.

The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Morgan Stanley. Interested investors should contact your Morgan Stanley sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America's largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

