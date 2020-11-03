Renewable Energy Group To Present At Baird 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its management team will present at Baird 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on November 12, 2020, at 9:40 AM ET.

The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Baird. Interested investors should contact your Baird sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - Get Report is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high quality, cleaner fuels. REG is North America's largest producer of biodiesel and an industry leading producer of renewable diesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

