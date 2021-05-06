Renewable Energy Group To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - Get Report today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the management team will participate in the Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference. The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET, the management team will present in a Fireside Chat at the 16th Annual BMO Farm to Market Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2:35 PM ET, the management team will present at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and one of North America's largest producers of advanced biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, REG produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

