Renewable Energy Group Statement On EPA Proposed Renewable Fuel Volumes

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - Get Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Report President & CEO Cynthia 'CJ' Warner issued the following statement regarding the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) release of the proposed Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs).

"We are pleased to see that the Agency has proposed growth for 2022 in the biomass-based diesel and total advanced categories, as these support clean, renewable fuels that are enabling real decarbonization, right now. Demand for these products is growing as customers seek ready-now, low carbon solutions."

"In fact, with the anticipated increased capacity of renewable diesel coming online in 2022 to meet this demand, and the ample availability of feedstock to support this growth, we believe that the proposed advanced volumes are conservative and should be increased further. We look forward to continuing this important discussion with Administration officials."

"We are encouraged that the EPA is standing behind its sound analysis in proposing to deny all 65 pending small refiner exemption requests. Bio-based diesel delivers the powerful emissions reductions this country needs, and refiners themselves are participating in production of bio-based diesel in growing numbers. Consumers are demanding lower carbon fuels today and our industry stands ready for growth. Bio-based diesel has many benefits beyond carbon reduction. The industry is creating green jobs, contributing to cleaner air, supporting sustainable agriculture and growing rural economies."

