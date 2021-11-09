Renewable Energy Group (Nasdaq: REGI) announces new board members, Mr. Dylan Glenn and Ms. Niharika Taskar Ramdev. (Photo: Business Wire)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today that two new Board members have been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

Joining the Board are Mr. Dylan Glenn, Senior Executive at Eldridge Industries, and Ms. Niharika Taskar Ramdev, a former General Motors Executive. Both were appointed at the company's November 9 th board meeting.

"We are thrilled to add Dylan and Niharika to our board. As the company advances its growth strategy, diversifying our board will continue to guide the company's mission of delivering sustainable solutions and leading the way in the energy transition," said Jeff Stroburg, Chairman of the Board. "Dylan and Niharika both bring impressive backgrounds and relative experience to REG's areas of growth."

Dylan Glenn is a senior executive at Eldridge Industries, a diversified holding company based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Prior to joining Eldridge, Mr. Glenn was CEO of KBBO Americas, LP, a U.S.-based investment vehicle for the KBBO Group, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. Prior to KBBO Americas LP, Mr. Glenn was Senior Managing Director of Guggenheim Partners, where he joined in 2005. Glenn also has experience in the government and regulatory space, serving as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Sonny Perdue of Georgia and Special Assistant for Economic Policy to the President in the White House of George W. Bush.

Niharika Taskar Ramdev is a seasoned finance executive with global experience and has worked in the United States, India, China and Singapore. Ms. Ramdev held senior positions at General Motors for over twenty years. Her experience includes having served as Chief Financial Officer of the Global Cadillac division from 2018 to 2019, Chief Financial Officer of General Motors International from 2015 to 2018, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer from 2014 to 2015 and Chief Financial Officer for Global Purchasing and Supply Chain from 2011 to 2014.

Glenn will serve as a Class II Director and his term will expire at the company's 2022 annual meeting. Ramdev will serve as a Class III Director and her term will expire at the company's 2023 annual meeting.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy and transportation industries' transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, Renewable Energy Group produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the company advancing its growth strategy, its mission and its ability to lead the way in the energy transition. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to successfully execute its strategy and other risks and uncertainties described in REG's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequently filed Form 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and REG does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in our expectations.

